Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NOK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.30.
Nokia stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nokia by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Nokia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.
About Nokia
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
