Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NOK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.30.

Nokia stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Nokia’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nokia by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Nokia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

