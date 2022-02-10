NGEx Resources (TSE:NGQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NGEx Resources Inc (TSE:NGQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.11. NGEx Resources shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 54,700 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of C$277.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.11.
About NGEx Resources (TSE:NGQ)
