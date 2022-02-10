NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and $38,694.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00041495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00107157 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.