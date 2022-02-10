NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.930-$3.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.86.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $76.47. 148,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,322,767. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.99. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.