Newmark Group (NMRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Newmark Group to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $19.10.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 498,233 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 430.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.
Newmark Group Company Profile
Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.
