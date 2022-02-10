New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Gap Up to $10.20

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $10.50. New Residential Investment shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 142,559 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

