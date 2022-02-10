New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NRZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 205,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 104,770 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 67,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

