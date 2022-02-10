Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 28,101 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,101 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $66,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 29.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after buying an additional 83,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 167.44% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.29%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 84.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.