Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 92,776 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,262,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,776 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $60,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 35.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 9.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

DRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

