Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $49.95 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 115.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 913,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 490,235 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $49,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 29.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,387,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ST. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

