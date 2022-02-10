Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,060,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,013 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $51,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth $204,580,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 181.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 98.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,908,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

