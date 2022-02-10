Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 128,549 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 608,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,549 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $62,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.

NYSE:FN opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

