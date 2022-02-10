NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$855 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $854.72 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetScout Systems stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

