NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Position Lifted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of NetScout Systems worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,750,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,655,000 after acquiring an additional 98,928 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,625,000 after buying an additional 883,550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,140,000 after buying an additional 1,343,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,193,000 after buying an additional 105,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,433,000 after buying an additional 1,460,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

