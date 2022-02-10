NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.25.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

