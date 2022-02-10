NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NTES stock opened at $107.86 on Thursday. NetEase has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average is $97.15.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.25%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

