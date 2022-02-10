NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Holdings Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,239,654.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

