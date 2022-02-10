Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.
Natural Health Trends has increased its dividend payment by 37.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.64. 32,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,474. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.26 million, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.49. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $8.75.
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Health Trends (NHTC)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.