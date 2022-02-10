Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Natural Health Trends has increased its dividend payment by 37.9% over the last three years.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.64. 32,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,474. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.26 million, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.49. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Health Trends stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Natural Health Trends worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.