Natixis Has $4.17 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Natixis boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 860.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,201 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In related news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

