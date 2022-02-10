Natixis Has $3.57 Million Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Invitae were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,419,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,091 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Invitae by 18.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,331,000 after acquiring an additional 58,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

