Natixis Buys Shares of 122,400 Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 122,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 41.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 117.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSXP. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

