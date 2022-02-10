Natixis Buys Shares of 110,896 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 110,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68.

