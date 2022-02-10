Natixis Buys 4,994 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Natixis increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 27.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Celanese were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $160.60 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $128.36 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.65 and its 200 day moving average is $160.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.27.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

