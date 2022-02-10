NativeCoin (N8V) Price Tops $0.0197 on Exchanges

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, NativeCoin has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $489,703.49 and approximately $22.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00202056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00028607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.00429476 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00068899 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin (N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

