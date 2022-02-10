National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.
Shares of NNN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,753. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $41.18 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.22%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
