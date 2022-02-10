National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of NNN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,753. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $41.18 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Retail Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of National Retail Properties worth $44,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.