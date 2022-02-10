National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading Down 5.5%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.92. 3,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 223,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 94,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 16.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

