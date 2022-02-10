National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading Down 5.5%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.92. 3,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 223,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (NASDAQ:NESR)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
