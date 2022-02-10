National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

FIZZ opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.99. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $283.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Beverage will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in National Beverage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 976,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

