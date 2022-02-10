National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 849.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23. National Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other National Bankshares news, Director John Elliott Dooley acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

