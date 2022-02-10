National Bank Financial Comments on Rogers Sugar Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Sugar in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

RSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of RSI opened at C$5.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$5.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$620.05 million and a PE ratio of 13.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.73.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$243.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.50 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at C$369,080.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.