National Bank Financial Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$160.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TFI International to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised shares of TFI International to a buy rating and set a C$160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a C$132.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$134.92.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$139.41 on Wednesday. TFI International has a one year low of C$87.52 and a one year high of C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$130.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$135.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.66, for a total value of C$7,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$585,869,155.04.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.