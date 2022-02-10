Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSSC. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.27. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 65,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,118,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 499,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

