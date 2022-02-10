Murray Stahl Buys 73,242 Shares of RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Stock

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) CEO Murray Stahl acquired 73,242 shares of RENN Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $145,019.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Murray Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Murray Stahl purchased 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $1,498.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Murray Stahl purchased 818 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $1,619.64.

On Monday, January 31st, Murray Stahl purchased 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $1,431.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Murray Stahl purchased 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $1,451.25.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Murray Stahl acquired 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $1,532.25.

On Monday, January 24th, Murray Stahl acquired 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $1,431.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Murray Stahl acquired 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $1,545.75.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Murray Stahl acquired 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,660.50.

On Thursday, January 13th, Murray Stahl acquired 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $1,707.75.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Murray Stahl purchased 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $1,707.75.

RENN Fund stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. RENN Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RENN Fund by 47.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RENN Fund by 1,169.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RENN Fund during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RENN Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RENN Fund during the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

About RENN Fund

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

