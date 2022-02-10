Murray Stahl Buys 73,242 Shares of RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Stock

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) CEO Murray Stahl acquired 73,242 shares of RENN Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $145,019.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Murray Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 4th, Murray Stahl purchased 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $1,498.50.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Murray Stahl purchased 818 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $1,619.64.
- On Monday, January 31st, Murray Stahl purchased 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $1,431.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Murray Stahl purchased 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $1,451.25.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Murray Stahl acquired 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $1,532.25.
- On Monday, January 24th, Murray Stahl acquired 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $1,431.00.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Murray Stahl acquired 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $1,545.75.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Murray Stahl acquired 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,660.50.
- On Thursday, January 13th, Murray Stahl acquired 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $1,707.75.
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Murray Stahl purchased 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $1,707.75.
RENN Fund stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. RENN Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.28.
About RENN Fund
RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RENN Fund (RCG)
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for RENN Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENN Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.