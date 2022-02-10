Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €335.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($385.06) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEURV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($316.09) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($372.41) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC set a €315.00 ($362.07) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €295.00 ($339.08) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($327.59) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €293.33 ($337.16).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($189.08) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($229.89).

