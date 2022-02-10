Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mueller Water Products in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MWA. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 47,187 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $4,496,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,189,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,123,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

