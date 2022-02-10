Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

MWA stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

