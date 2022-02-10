Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.590 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $9.800-$9.950 EPS.

MSI traded down $15.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,534. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $173.79 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

