Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,311,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 725,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,571,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

