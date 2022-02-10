Morgan Stanley Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $1,150.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $876.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,493.37.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $924.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12 month low of $780.00 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,185.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,386.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Shopify by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Shopify by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Shopify by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

