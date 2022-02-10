Morgan Stanley Trims Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Target Price to $170.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.85.

Seagen stock opened at $141.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.34. Seagen has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Seagen by 21.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in Seagen by 12.6% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,915,000 after acquiring an additional 418,247 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

