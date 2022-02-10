Morgan Stanley Trims Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Target Price to $48.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIW. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $41.93 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

