Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group (LON:PNN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.33) to GBX 1,300 ($17.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.89) to GBX 1,200 ($16.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,170.40 ($15.83).

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 1,040 ($14.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,137.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,193.47. The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.12. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 569.47 ($7.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,335 ($18.05).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

