Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,116,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 33,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,002,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,989,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $244.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $256.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.15 and a 200-day moving average of $231.16.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

