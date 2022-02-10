Morgan Stanley Increases Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target to $106.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.00.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $112.96 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.97.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.72. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.