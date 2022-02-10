Morgan Stanley Has $1.39 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,385,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $242.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

