Morgan Stanley Has $1.12 Billion Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of ASML worth $1,124,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

ASML stock opened at $653.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $267.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $738.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $783.80.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

