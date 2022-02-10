Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €275.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €275.00 ($316.09) price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €281.00 ($322.99) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($293.10) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($304.60) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($309.20) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €237.00 ($272.41) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €245.54 ($282.23).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €231.95 ($266.61) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €214.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €204.40. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($192.30) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($237.70).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

