MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total value of $1,463,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,172 shares of company stock worth $63,269,962. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB opened at $441.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.13.

