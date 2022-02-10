MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 35,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30.

Shares of MDB opened at $441.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $452.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $86,758,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

