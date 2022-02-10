Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has $54.97 Million Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Monarch Alternative Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,366,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235,000 shares during the quarter. Radius Global Infrastructure comprises 12.4% of Monarch Alternative Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Monarch Alternative Capital LP owned about 4.45% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $54,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.49. 5,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,294,863 shares of company stock worth $20,990,484. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

