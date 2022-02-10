Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

MOH stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $307.64. 19,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.52. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $202.65 and a 12 month high of $328.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Molina Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.69.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

